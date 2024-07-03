Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹5394.25, closed at ₹5391.3, with a high of ₹5420.35 and a low of ₹5301. The market capitalization was ₹357329.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5585.65 and a low of ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 52306 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1706 k & BSE volume was 52 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5420.35 & ₹5301 yesterday to end at ₹5391.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend