Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹5360.4 and closed at ₹5343.05. The stock reached a high of ₹5474 and a low of ₹5334. The market capitalization stood at ₹364977.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5585.65 and the 52-week low was ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 87993 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5507.62
|Support 1
|5369.07
|Resistance 2
|5558.08
|Support 2
|5280.98
|Resistance 3
|5646.17
|Support 3
|5230.52
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 4.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5474 & ₹5334 yesterday to end at ₹5343.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend