Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4609.95 and closed at ₹4516.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4626.30 and a low of ₹4490.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹302,209.4 crore, the stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹5675 and above its 52-week low of ₹2473.20. The BSE volume recorded was 86,509 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4602.23
|Support 1
|4465.23
|Resistance 2
|4683.12
|Support 2
|4409.12
|Resistance 3
|4739.23
|Support 3
|4328.23
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5190.0, 14.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 86 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4626.3 & ₹4490.3 yesterday to end at ₹4519.4. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.