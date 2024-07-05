Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Slides in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Slides in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 5518.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5497.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 5476.95, reached a high of 5568, and a low of 5458.5 before closing at 5457.4. The market capitalization stood at 369033.39 crore with a 52-week high of 5585.65 and a low of 1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 95987 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:31:30 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹5497.75, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5518.05

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 5497.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5455.97 and 5565.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5455.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5565.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:15:51 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has dropped by -0.65% and is currently trading at 5481.95. Over the past year, the price of Hindustan Aeronautics shares has increased by 195.33% to 5481.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.42%
3 Months44.42%
6 Months89.9%
YTD96.69%
1 Year195.33%
05 Jul 2024, 08:49:57 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15565.37Support 15455.97
Resistance 25621.73Support 25402.93
Resistance 35674.77Support 35346.57
05 Jul 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 5.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5725.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4441
    Buy5777
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
05 Jul 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4307 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 95 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:03:06 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5457.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5568 & 5458.5 yesterday to end at 5457.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

