Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Slides in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹5476.95, reached a high of ₹5568, and a low of ₹5458.5 before closing at ₹5457.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹369033.39 crore with a 52-week high of ₹5585.65 and a low of ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 95987 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at ₹5497.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5455.97 and ₹5565.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5455.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5565.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has dropped by -0.65% and is currently trading at ₹5481.95. Over the past year, the price of Hindustan Aeronautics shares has increased by 195.33% to ₹5481.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.42%
|3 Months
|44.42%
|6 Months
|89.9%
|YTD
|96.69%
|1 Year
|195.33%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5565.37
|Support 1
|5455.97
|Resistance 2
|5621.73
|Support 2
|5402.93
|Resistance 3
|5674.77
|Support 3
|5346.57
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 5.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 95 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5568 & ₹5458.5 yesterday to end at ₹5457.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend