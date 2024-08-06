Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4528 and closed at ₹4695.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4664 and a low of ₹4480.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹306977.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5675 and the low was ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 138897 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4664 & ₹4480.6 yesterday to end at ₹4590.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.