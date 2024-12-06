Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 4519.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4568.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4545.9 and closed at 4519.4. The stock reached a high of 4575.9 and a low of 4515. The company's market capitalization stands at 302376.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 5675 and a low of 2473.2. The BSE recorded a volume of 33,448 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:20:45 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics' share price has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at 4590.60. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 68.31%, reaching 4590.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, now standing at 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.28%
3 Months-4.16%
6 Months-2.09%
YTD62.94%
1 Year68.31%
06 Dec 2024, 08:45:32 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14595.55Support 14531.8
Resistance 24618.15Support 24490.65
Resistance 34659.3Support 34468.05
06 Dec 2024, 08:32:10 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5346.0, 17.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3675.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5902.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy7755
    Hold0011
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell1111
06 Dec 2024, 08:17:38 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 1162 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1745 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1129 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:00:35 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4519.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4575.9 & 4515 yesterday to end at 4568.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

