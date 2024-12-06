Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4545.9 and closed at ₹4519.4. The stock reached a high of ₹4575.9 and a low of ₹4515. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹302376.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹5675 and a low of ₹2473.2. The BSE recorded a volume of 33,448 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics' share price has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹4590.60. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 68.31%, reaching ₹4590.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, now standing at 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.28%
|3 Months
|-4.16%
|6 Months
|-2.09%
|YTD
|62.94%
|1 Year
|68.31%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4595.55
|Support 1
|4531.8
|Resistance 2
|4618.15
|Support 2
|4490.65
|Resistance 3
|4659.3
|Support 3
|4468.05
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5346.0, 17.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3675.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1129 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4575.9 & ₹4515 yesterday to end at ₹4568.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.