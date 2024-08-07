Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock opened at ₹4591.4 and closed at ₹4590.15 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹4735.25 and the low was ₹4501. The market cap stood at ₹301841.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹5675 and ₹1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 114026 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4659.17
|Support 1
|4423.07
|Resistance 2
|4816.18
|Support 2
|4343.98
|Resistance 3
|4895.27
|Support 3
|4186.97
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 15.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 114 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4735.25 & ₹4501 yesterday to end at ₹4513.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.