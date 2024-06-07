Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics' stock closed at ₹4364.05 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹4469.45. The stock hit a high of ₹4799.9 and a low of ₹4453 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹312033.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5434.9 and the low is ₹1588.93. BSE volume for the day was 342075 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4829.27
|Support 1
|4479.27
|Resistance 2
|4989.63
|Support 2
|4289.63
|Resistance 3
|5179.27
|Support 3
|4129.27
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 27.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 86.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 342 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4799.9 & ₹4453 yesterday to end at ₹4364.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend