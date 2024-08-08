Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4609.95 and closed at ₹4513.35. The high for the day was ₹4749.6 while the low was ₹4569.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹317,106.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at ₹5675 and ₹1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,098 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has decreased by -0.32% and is currently trading at ₹4726.60. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have increased by 151.10% to ₹4726.60. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.71%
|3 Months
|13.64%
|6 Months
|60.71%
|YTD
|69.06%
|1 Year
|151.1%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4805.27
|Support 1
|4626.27
|Resistance 2
|4866.63
|Support 2
|4508.63
|Resistance 3
|4984.27
|Support 3
|4447.27
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 9.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3307 k
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4513.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4749.6 & ₹4569.65 yesterday to end at ₹4741.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.