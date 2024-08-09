Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹4749.8 and a close price of ₹4741.6. The high for the day was ₹4760 and the low was ₹4656.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹312,160.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5675 and ₹1767.95 respectively. BSE volume was 116,073 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1301 k & BSE volume was 116 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4760 & ₹4656.9 yesterday to end at ₹4667.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.