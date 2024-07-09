Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹5580.45, closed at ₹5550.45, with a high of ₹5661 and a low of ₹5562 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹376533.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5624.6 and a 52-week low of ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 289150 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 7.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5661 & ₹5562 yesterday to end at ₹5550.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend