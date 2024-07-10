Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹5644.9, reached a high of ₹5675, and a low of ₹5515.25 before closing at ₹5630.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹370534.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5661 and a low of ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 178011 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹5565.70. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have surged by 193.38% to ₹5565.70, while the Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.66%
|3 Months
|45.18%
|6 Months
|84.02%
|YTD
|97.56%
|1 Year
|193.38%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5635.88
|Support 1
|5478.18
|Resistance 2
|5734.17
|Support 2
|5418.77
|Resistance 3
|5793.58
|Support 3
|5320.48
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 6.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3946 k
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 178 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5630.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5675 & ₹5515.25 yesterday to end at ₹5630.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend