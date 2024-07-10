Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 5630.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5540.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 5644.9, reached a high of 5675, and a low of 5515.25 before closing at 5630.2. The market capitalization stood at 370534.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 5661 and a low of 1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 178011 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:16:31 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 5565.70. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have surged by 193.38% to 5565.70, while the Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.66%
3 Months45.18%
6 Months84.02%
YTD97.56%
1 Year193.38%
10 Jul 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15635.88Support 15478.18
Resistance 25734.17Support 25418.77
Resistance 35793.58Support 35320.48
10 Jul 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 6.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5725.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4442
    Buy5578
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
10 Jul 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3946 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 178 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:00:04 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5630.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5675 & 5515.25 yesterday to end at 5630.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

