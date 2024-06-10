Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4670.5 and closed at ₹4665.75. The stock reached a high of ₹4787.5 and a low of ₹4551.25. The market capitalization was ₹317,357.14 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5434.9 and the 52-week low was ₹1588.93. The BSE volume for the day was 162,736 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4833.9
|Support 1
|4595.9
|Resistance 2
|4929.95
|Support 2
|4453.95
|Resistance 3
|5071.9
|Support 3
|4357.9
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 28.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4787.5 & ₹4551.25 yesterday to end at ₹4665.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend