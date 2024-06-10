Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 4665.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4745.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4670.5 and closed at 4665.75. The stock reached a high of 4787.5 and a low of 4551.25. The market capitalization was 317,357.14 crore. The 52-week high was 5434.9 and the 52-week low was 1588.93. The BSE volume for the day was 162,736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14833.9Support 14595.9
Resistance 24929.95Support 24453.95
Resistance 35071.9Support 34357.9
10 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 28.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4421
    Buy7796
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
10 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5278 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4665.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4787.5 & 4551.25 yesterday to end at 4665.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.