Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4629.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹4616.80. The stock reached a high of ₹4649 and a low of ₹4600 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹308,903.8 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹5675, while the 52-week low is ₹2584.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 34,425 shares for the day.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4651.63
|Support 1
|4602.73
|Resistance 2
|4675.22
|Support 2
|4577.42
|Resistance 3
|4700.53
|Support 3
|4553.83
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5346.0, 15.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3675.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1313 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4649 & ₹4600 yesterday to end at ₹4621.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend