Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹5574.3 and closed at ₹5540.5. The stock reached a high of ₹5580 and a low of ₹5318. The market capitalization was reported at ₹366789.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5675 and the 52-week low was ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 226,629 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5580 & ₹5318 yesterday to end at ₹5484.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend