Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4759.6 and closed at ₹4667.65. The stock reached a high of ₹4774.2 and a low of ₹4705. The market capitalization stood at ₹315,905.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5675 and ₹1767.95, respectively. A total of 33,542 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4762.62
|Support 1
|4691.67
|Resistance 2
|4803.53
|Support 2
|4661.63
|Resistance 3
|4833.57
|Support 3
|4620.72
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 10.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1039 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4774.2 & ₹4705 yesterday to end at ₹4723.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.