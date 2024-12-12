Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4649.25 and closed at ₹4626.5, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4660 and a low of ₹4592.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹310,960.3 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹5675 and the low at ₹2584.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 21,732 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend