Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics' stock closed at ₹5484.5 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹5499.95. The high for the day was ₹5574.7 and the low was ₹5465.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹370939.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5675 and ₹1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61474 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5591.1
|Support 1
|5481.1
|Resistance 2
|5638.05
|Support 2
|5418.05
|Resistance 3
|5701.1
|Support 3
|5371.1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 6.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1843 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5574.7 & ₹5465.5 yesterday to end at ₹5546.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend