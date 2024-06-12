Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 4809.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4855.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) closed at 4809.45 on the last trading day with an open price of 4838.65. The stock reached a high of 4922.45 and a low of 4830. The market capitalization stands at 324723.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for HAL are 5434.9 and 1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 71351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14906.87Support 14814.32
Resistance 24960.98Support 24775.88
Resistance 34999.42Support 34721.77
12 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 30.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4421
    Buy7796
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
12 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5347 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4809.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4922.45 & 4830 yesterday to end at 4809.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.