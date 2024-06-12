Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) closed at ₹4809.45 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹4838.65. The stock reached a high of ₹4922.45 and a low of ₹4830. The market capitalization stands at ₹324723.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for HAL are ₹5434.9 and ₹1767.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 71351 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4906.87
|Support 1
|4814.32
|Resistance 2
|4960.98
|Support 2
|4775.88
|Resistance 3
|4999.42
|Support 3
|4721.77
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 30.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4922.45 & ₹4830 yesterday to end at ₹4809.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.