Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 4723.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4725.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd opened at 4695 and closed at 4723.65. The stock reached a high of 4758.65 and a low of 4681.65. The market capitalization stood at 316002.88 crore. The company's 52-week high is 5675, and the 52-week low is 1767.95. The trading volume on BSE was 32,234 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics' share price has increased by 0.35%, currently trading at 4741.65. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 149.36% to 4741.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.95%
3 Months10.12%
6 Months66.07%
YTD68.56%
1 Year149.36%
13 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14768.4Support 14690.8
Resistance 24802.85Support 24647.65
Resistance 34846.0Support 34613.2
13 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 10.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2242
    Buy6659
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1110
13 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 1062 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3200 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1030 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4723.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4758.65 & 4681.65 yesterday to end at 4725.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

