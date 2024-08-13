Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd opened at ₹4695 and closed at ₹4723.65. The stock reached a high of ₹4758.65 and a low of ₹4681.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹316002.88 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹5675, and the 52-week low is ₹1767.95. The trading volume on BSE was 32,234 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics' share price has increased by 0.35%, currently trading at ₹4741.65. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 149.36% to ₹4741.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.95%
|3 Months
|10.12%
|6 Months
|66.07%
|YTD
|68.56%
|1 Year
|149.36%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4768.4
|Support 1
|4690.8
|Resistance 2
|4802.85
|Support 2
|4647.65
|Resistance 3
|4846.0
|Support 3
|4613.2
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 10.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1030 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4758.65 & ₹4681.65 yesterday to end at ₹4725.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.