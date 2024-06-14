Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4939.95, reached a high of ₹5118.7, and a low of ₹4853.75 before closing at ₹4888. The market capitalization stood at ₹341,285.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5434.9 and the low was ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 141,945 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5186.47
|Support 1
|4932.52
|Resistance 2
|5275.18
|Support 2
|4767.28
|Resistance 3
|5440.42
|Support 3
|4678.57
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 33.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5118.7 & ₹4853.75 yesterday to end at ₹4888. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend