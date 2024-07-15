Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics shares opened at ₹5572 and closed at ₹5546.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹5580 and the low was ₹5445.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹367060.5 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5675 and the 52-week low was ₹1767.95. The BSE volume was 38725 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹5494.90. Over the past year, the price of Hindustan Aeronautics shares has surged by 184.86% to ₹5494.90, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.13%
|3 Months
|39.12%
|6 Months
|82.85%
|YTD
|95.76%
|1 Year
|184.86%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5558.7
|Support 1
|5426.25
|Resistance 2
|5634.8
|Support 2
|5369.9
|Resistance 3
|5691.15
|Support 3
|5293.8
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 5.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 1426 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3760 k
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1387 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5546.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5580 & ₹5445.85 yesterday to end at ₹5488.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend