Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 5546.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5488.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics shares opened at 5572 and closed at 5546.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 5580 and the low was 5445.85. The market capitalization stood at 367060.5 crore. The 52-week high was 5675 and the 52-week low was 1767.95. The BSE volume was 38725 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 5494.90. Over the past year, the price of Hindustan Aeronautics shares has surged by 184.86% to 5494.90, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.13%
3 Months39.12%
6 Months82.85%
YTD95.76%
1 Year184.86%
15 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15558.7Support 15426.25
Resistance 25634.8Support 25369.9
Resistance 35691.15Support 35293.8
15 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 5.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5725.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4442
    Buy5578
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
15 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 1426 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3760 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1387 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5546.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5580 & 5445.85 yesterday to end at 5488.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.