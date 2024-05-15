Active Stocks
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics closed today at ₹4183.65, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹4074.95

38 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 4074.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4183.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights Premium
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4108, reached a high of 4115.25, and a low of 4051.15 before closing at 4074.95. The market capitalization stood at 274053.96 crore. The 52-week high was 4087.05 and the 52-week low was 1486.23. The BSE volume for the day was 74435 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:02:12 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics has a 2.36% MF holding & 12.42% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.94% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.93% in december to 12.42% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:38:48 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics had a Return on Equity (ROE) of 27.18% in the previous fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 16.71%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.18% and 21.97% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:10:47 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics has shown an EPS growth of 25.40% and a revenue growth of 7.88% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated revenue of 281070.00 cr, which is 4.38% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to achieve a revenue growth of 9.99% and a profit decline of -14.33% for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:36:02 PM IST

15 May 2024, 06:06:48 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price rose by 2.67% to reach 4183.65, outperforming its peers. While Force India's stock is declining, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and Astra Microwave Products' stocks are all increasing. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4183.65108.72.674087.051486.23279792.05
Bharat Electronics232.92.00.87241.5105.75170244.75
Bharat Dynamics1997.542.052.152097.7901.036610.43
Foce India2866.75-100.25-3.383210.01512.5516049.2
Astra Microwave Products722.1513.51.91729.6315.66254.66
15 May 2024, 05:33:53 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics stock's price fluctuated between a low of 4051.15 and a high of 4191.85 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:39:41 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.58%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 03:54:06 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -21.70% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded until 3 PM is 21.70% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 4183.65, reflecting a decrease of 2.67%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:50:46 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics closed today at ₹4183.65, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹4074.95

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price closed the day at 4183.65 - a 2.67% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4111.3 , 4153.9 , 4221.55. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4001.05 , 3933.4 , 3890.8.
15 May 2024, 03:30:35 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:21:43 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4188.2, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹4074.95

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of 4111.3 & second resistance of 4153.9 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4221.55. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 4221.55 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 03:02:15 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3843.23
10 Days3885.71
20 Days3784.98
50 Days3442.60
100 Days3177.40
300 Days2600.31
15 May 2024, 03:01:37 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:49:25 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -20.10% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 2 PM is down by 20.10% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 4168, a decrease of 2.28%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:42:49 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics reached a high of 4190.0 and a low of 4151.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 4170.02 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14196.3Support 14157.4
Resistance 24212.6Support 24134.8
Resistance 34235.2Support 34118.5
15 May 2024, 02:11:08 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:00:50 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4181, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹4074.95

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of 4111.3 & second resistance of 4153.9 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4221.55. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 4221.55 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 01:45:08 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -33.32% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 1 PM is 33.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 4155.35, showing a decrease of 1.97%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:43:22 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics reached a peak of 4158.65 and a low of 4117.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 4132.53 and 4144.17, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14170.02Support 14128.62
Resistance 24185.03Support 24102.23
Resistance 34211.42Support 34087.22
15 May 2024, 01:18:07 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.71%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.3%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a downward trend in the near future.

15 May 2024, 01:00:05 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics stock's price fluctuated today, reaching a low of 4051.15 and a high of 4151.

15 May 2024, 12:53:30 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -49.99% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 12 AM is 49.99% lower than yesterday, with the price at 4150, a decrease of 1.84%. Monitoring both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:41:48 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: During the last trading hour, Hindustan Aeronautics reached a high of 4120.9 and a low of 4086.0. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 4112.82 and 4135.83, suggesting a positive trend. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14132.53Support 14097.63
Resistance 24144.17Support 24074.37
Resistance 34167.43Support 34062.73
15 May 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3843.23
10 Days3885.71
20 Days3784.98
50 Days3442.60
100 Days3177.40
300 Days2600.31
15 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:15:07 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4093.45, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹4074.95

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4093.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4001.05 and 4111.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4001.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4111.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:47:56 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.71% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 11 AM is 45.71% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 4097.4, reflecting a decrease of 0.55%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:43:04 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4101.55 and 4044.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 4044.75 and selling near hourly resistance at 4101.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14112.82Support 14063.42
Resistance 24135.83Support 24037.03
Resistance 34162.22Support 34014.02
15 May 2024, 11:20:23 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4074.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4115.25 & 4051.15 yesterday to end at 4074.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

