Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4708.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹4698.4. The stock reached a high of ₹4811.15 and a low of ₹4595.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹311739.43 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹5675 and a low of ₹1767.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 121026 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 1.52% and is currently trading at ₹4732.10. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have surged by 140.37% to reach ₹4732.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.66%
|3 Months
|2.84%
|6 Months
|57.64%
|YTD
|66.25%
|1 Year
|140.37%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4784.22
|Support 1
|4566.47
|Resistance 2
|4906.73
|Support 2
|4471.23
|Resistance 3
|5001.97
|Support 3
|4348.72
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 11.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4811.15 & ₹4595.6 yesterday to end at ₹4661.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.