Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 4698.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4661.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4708.85 and closed slightly lower at 4698.4. The stock reached a high of 4811.15 and a low of 4595.6. The company's market capitalization stood at 311739.43 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 5675 and a low of 1767.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 121026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 1.52% and is currently trading at 4732.10. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have surged by 140.37% to reach 4732.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.66%
3 Months2.84%
6 Months57.64%
YTD66.25%
1 Year140.37%
16 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14784.22Support 14566.47
Resistance 24906.73Support 24471.23
Resistance 35001.97Support 34348.72
16 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 11.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2242
    Buy6659
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1110
16 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3275 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4698.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4811.15 & 4595.6 yesterday to end at 4661.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.