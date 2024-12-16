Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4770 and closed lower at ₹4661.1, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4770 and a low of ₹4658.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹312294.5 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹5675 and a low of ₹2584.05. The BSE volume for the day was 156,497 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4730.98
|Support 1
|4636.53
|Resistance 2
|4790.22
|Support 2
|4601.32
|Resistance 3
|4825.43
|Support 3
|4542.08
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5346.0, 14.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3675.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 93.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 156 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4770 & ₹4658.35 yesterday to end at ₹4667.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend