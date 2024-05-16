Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics closed today at 4603.4, up 10.03% from yesterday's 4183.65

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4108 and closed at ₹4074.95. The stock's high was ₹4191.85 and the low was ₹4051.15. The market capitalization was ₹279,792.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4087.05 and the 52-week low was ₹1486.23. The BSE volume was 167,991 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics has a 2.36% MF holding & 12.42% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.94% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.93% in december to 12.42% in march quarter.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics' return on equity (ROE) was 27.18% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value in the last fiscal year was 16.71%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 22.18% and 21.97% respectively.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics has shown an EPS growth of 25.40% and a revenue growth of 7.88% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has achieved a revenue of 281070.00 cr, which is 4.38% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a growth of 9.99% in revenue and a decrease of -14.33% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 26.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 10.03% today, reaching ₹4603.4, in line with its industry counterparts like Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Foce India, and Astra Microwave Products, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4603.4
|419.75
|10.03
|4191.85
|1486.23
|307863.88
|Bharat Electronics
|237.9
|5.0
|2.15
|241.5
|105.75
|173899.64
|Bharat Dynamics
|2068.9
|71.4
|3.57
|2097.7
|901.0
|37919.06
|Foce India
|2966.5
|99.75
|3.48
|3210.0
|1512.55
|16607.64
|Astra Microwave Products
|752.0
|29.85
|4.13
|729.6
|315.6
|6513.2
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics stock reached a low of ₹4157.5 and a high of ₹4654.55 on the current day.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hindustan Aeronautics indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price closed the day at ₹4603.4 - a 10.03% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4725.37 , 4884.73 , 5168.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4281.82 , 3997.63 , 3838.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 3 PM is 329.47% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4603.4, reflecting a 10.03% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at ₹4577 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹4379.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3915.50
|10 Days
|3891.41
|20 Days
|3809.81
|50 Days
|3465.12
|100 Days
|3190.24
|300 Days
|2611.13
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 2 PM is 30.20% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹4542, up by 8.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics reached a peak of 4408.45 and a low of 4203.8 in the previous trading hour. The stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong upward momentum. Traders should monitor overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4475.5
|Support 1
|4270.85
|Resistance 2
|4544.3
|Support 2
|4135.0
|Resistance 3
|4680.15
|Support 3
|4066.2
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at ₹4223.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4094.1 and ₹4236.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4094.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4236.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 1 PM is 27.86% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹4222.05, showing an increase of 0.92%. Both the volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4255.33 and 4227.33 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, looking to buy near the hourly support at 4227.33 and sell near the hourly resistance at 4255.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4257.37
|Support 1
|4238.62
|Resistance 2
|4265.78
|Support 2
|4228.28
|Resistance 3
|4276.12
|Support 3
|4219.87
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics stock's price ranged from a low of ₹4157.5 to a high of ₹4270 on the current day.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 12 PM is 71.34% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹4248, up by 1.54%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 4267.27 and 4237.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4237.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4267.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4255.33
|Support 1
|4227.33
|Resistance 2
|4270.67
|Support 2
|4214.67
|Resistance 3
|4283.33
|Support 3
|4199.33
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4236.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4286.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4286.45 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 11 AM is 63.83% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹4237, up by 1.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a further decline in prices.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 4278.18 and 4216.53 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4216.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4278.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4267.27
|Support 1
|4237.37
|Resistance 2
|4283.03
|Support 2
|4223.23
|Resistance 3
|4297.17
|Support 3
|4207.47
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4236.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4286.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4286.45 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price increased by 1.73% to reach ₹4255.85, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. Bharat Dynamics is declining, but Bharat Electronics, Foce India, and Astra Microwave Products are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.22% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4255.85
|72.2
|1.73
|4191.85
|1486.23
|284620.61
|Bharat Electronics
|234.0
|1.1
|0.47
|241.5
|105.75
|171048.82
|Bharat Dynamics
|1995.0
|-2.5
|-0.13
|2097.7
|901.0
|36564.61
|Foce India
|2905.2
|38.45
|1.34
|3210.0
|1512.55
|16264.46
|Astra Microwave Products
|727.1
|4.95
|0.69
|729.6
|315.6
|6297.54
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 10 AM is 78.25% greater than yesterday, with the price at ₹4255.7, showing a 1.72% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics touched a high of 4270.0 & a low of 4208.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4278.18
|Support 1
|4216.53
|Resistance 2
|4304.92
|Support 2
|4181.62
|Resistance 3
|4339.83
|Support 3
|4154.88
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 1.8% to reach ₹4259, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Foce India, and Astra Microwave Products are also experiencing growth. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.26% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4259.0
|75.35
|1.8
|4191.85
|1486.23
|284831.27
|Bharat Electronics
|235.2
|2.3
|0.99
|241.5
|105.75
|171926.0
|Bharat Dynamics
|2010.25
|12.75
|0.64
|2097.7
|901.0
|36844.11
|Foce India
|2912.25
|45.5
|1.59
|3210.0
|1512.55
|16303.93
|Astra Microwave Products
|722.9
|0.75
|0.1
|729.6
|315.6
|6261.16
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hindustan Aeronautics indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4236.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4286.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4286.45 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has dropped by -0.24% and is currently trading at ₹4173.50. Over the past year, the shares of Hindustan Aeronautics have increased by 170.11% to ₹4173.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.45%
|3 Months
|39.18%
|6 Months
|100.02%
|YTD
|49.16%
|1 Year
|170.11%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4236.7
|Support 1
|4094.1
|Resistance 2
|4286.45
|Support 2
|4001.25
|Resistance 3
|4379.3
|Support 3
|3951.5
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 167 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4191.85 & ₹4051.15 yesterday to end at ₹4074.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
