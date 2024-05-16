Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics closed today at 4603.4, up 10.03% from yesterday's 4183.65

54 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 10.03 %. The stock closed at 4183.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4603.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4108 and closed at 4074.95. The stock's high was 4191.85 and the low was 4051.15. The market capitalization was 279,792.05 crore. The 52-week high was 4087.05 and the 52-week low was 1486.23. The BSE volume was 167,991 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics has a 2.36% MF holding & 12.42% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.94% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.93% in december to 12.42% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics' return on equity (ROE) was 27.18% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value in the last fiscal year was 16.71%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 22.18% and 21.97% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics has shown an EPS growth of 25.40% and a revenue growth of 7.88% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has achieved a revenue of 281070.00 cr, which is 4.38% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a growth of 9.99% in revenue and a decrease of -14.33% in profit for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:36 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 26.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy9886
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 10.03% today, reaching 4603.4, in line with its industry counterparts like Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Foce India, and Astra Microwave Products, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4603.4419.7510.034191.851486.23307863.88
Bharat Electronics237.95.02.15241.5105.75173899.64
Bharat Dynamics2068.971.43.572097.7901.037919.06
Foce India2966.599.753.483210.01512.5516607.64
Astra Microwave Products752.029.854.13729.6315.66513.2
16 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics stock reached a low of 4157.5 and a high of 4654.55 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:39 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 11.01%; Futures open interest increased by 16.97%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hindustan Aeronautics indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed today at ₹4603.4, up 10.03% from yesterday's ₹4183.65

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price closed the day at 4603.4 - a 10.03% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4725.37 , 4884.73 , 5168.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4281.82 , 3997.63 , 3838.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:45 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 329.47% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 3 PM is 329.47% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 4603.4, reflecting a 10.03% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4577, up 9.4% from yesterday's ₹4183.65

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4577 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 4379.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3915.50
10 Days3891.41
20 Days3809.81
50 Days3465.12
100 Days3190.24
300 Days2611.13
16 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:53 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 30.20% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 2 PM is 30.20% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 4542, up by 8.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:40 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics reached a peak of 4408.45 and a low of 4203.8 in the previous trading hour. The stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong upward momentum. Traders should monitor overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14475.5Support 14270.85
Resistance 24544.3Support 24135.0
Resistance 34680.15Support 34066.2
16 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

16 May 2024, 02:06 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4223.1, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹4183.65

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4223.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4094.1 and 4236.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4094.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4236.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 27.86% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 1 PM is 27.86% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at 4222.05, showing an increase of 0.92%. Both the volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4255.33 and 4227.33 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, looking to buy near the hourly support at 4227.33 and sell near the hourly resistance at 4255.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14257.37Support 14238.62
Resistance 24265.78Support 24228.28
Resistance 34276.12Support 34219.87
16 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.06%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics stock's price ranged from a low of 4157.5 to a high of 4270 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 71.34% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 12 PM is 71.34% higher than yesterday, with the price at 4248, up by 1.54%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 4267.27 and 4237.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4237.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4267.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14255.33Support 14227.33
Resistance 24270.67Support 24214.67
Resistance 34283.33Support 34199.33
16 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3915.50
10 Days3891.41
20 Days3809.81
50 Days3465.12
100 Days3190.24
300 Days2611.13
16 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4252.05, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹4183.65

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of 4236.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4286.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4286.45 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 63.83% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 11 AM is 63.83% higher than yesterday, with the price at 4237, up by 1.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 4278.18 and 4216.53 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4216.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4278.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14267.27Support 14237.37
Resistance 24283.03Support 24223.23
Resistance 34297.17Support 34207.47
16 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4256, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹4183.65

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of 4236.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4286.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4286.45 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price increased by 1.73% to reach 4255.85, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. Bharat Dynamics is declining, but Bharat Electronics, Foce India, and Astra Microwave Products are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.22% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4255.8572.21.734191.851486.23284620.61
Bharat Electronics234.01.10.47241.5105.75171048.82
Bharat Dynamics1995.0-2.5-0.132097.7901.036564.61
Foce India2905.238.451.343210.01512.5516264.46
Astra Microwave Products727.14.950.69729.6315.66297.54
16 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

16 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 78.25% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 10 AM is 78.25% greater than yesterday, with the price at 4255.7, showing a 1.72% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics touched a high of 4270.0 & a low of 4208.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14278.18Support 14216.53
Resistance 24304.92Support 24181.62
Resistance 34339.83Support 34154.88
16 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 1.8% to reach 4259, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Foce India, and Astra Microwave Products are also experiencing growth. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.26% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4259.075.351.84191.851486.23284831.27
Bharat Electronics235.22.30.99241.5105.75171926.0
Bharat Dynamics2010.2512.750.642097.7901.036844.11
Foce India2912.2545.51.593210.01512.5516303.93
Astra Microwave Products722.90.750.1729.6315.66261.16
16 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.69%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hindustan Aeronautics indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4259.9, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹4183.65

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of 4236.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4286.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4286.45 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:26 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has dropped by -0.24% and is currently trading at 4173.50. Over the past year, the shares of Hindustan Aeronautics have increased by 170.11% to 4173.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.45%
3 Months39.18%
6 Months100.02%
YTD49.16%
1 Year170.11%
16 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14236.7Support 14094.1
Resistance 24286.45Support 24001.25
Resistance 34379.3Support 33951.5
16 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

16 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2169 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 167 k.

16 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4074.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4191.85 & 4051.15 yesterday to end at 4074.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

