Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 4674.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4702 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4729.95 and closed lower at 4667.25. The stock reached a high of 4729.95 and a low of 4651 during the session. With a market capitalization of 312742.6 crore, Hindustan Aeronautics has a 52-week high of 5675 and a low of 2584.05. The BSE volume for the day was 21,646 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4702, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹4674.75

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of 4700.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4723.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4723.77 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.20%, currently trading at 4684.10. Over the past year, the value of Hindustan Aeronautics shares has surged by 69.32%, reaching 4684.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.24%
3 Months3.26%
6 Months-10.08%
YTD66.77%
1 Year69.32%
17 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14700.68Support 14652.83
Resistance 24723.77Support 24628.07
Resistance 34748.53Support 34604.98
17 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5346.0, 14.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3675.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5902.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy7765
    Hold0001
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell0111
17 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 763 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1627 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 741 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4667.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4729.95 & 4651 yesterday to end at 4674.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

