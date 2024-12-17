Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4729.95 and closed lower at ₹4667.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4729.95 and a low of ₹4651 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹312742.6 crore, Hindustan Aeronautics has a 52-week high of ₹5675 and a low of ₹2584.05. The BSE volume for the day was 21,646 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4700.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4723.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4723.77 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.20%, currently trading at ₹4684.10. Over the past year, the value of Hindustan Aeronautics shares has surged by 69.32%, reaching ₹4684.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.24%
|3 Months
|3.26%
|6 Months
|-10.08%
|YTD
|66.77%
|1 Year
|69.32%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4700.68
|Support 1
|4652.83
|Resistance 2
|4723.77
|Support 2
|4628.07
|Resistance 3
|4748.53
|Support 3
|4604.98
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5346.0, 14.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3675.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 741 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4729.95 & ₹4651 yesterday to end at ₹4674.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend