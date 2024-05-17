Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics closed today at ₹4531.4, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹4603.4

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) closed at ₹4183.65 on the last day with an open price of ₹4219.9. The high for the day was ₹4654.55, while the low was ₹4157.5. The market capitalization stood at 307863.88 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹4191.85 and the low was at ₹1486.23. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 617025 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics has a 2.36% MF holding & 12.42% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.94% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.93% in december to 12.42% in march quarter.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics reported a ROE of 28.92% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment of 19.51%. Analysts predict the ROE to be around 22.18% in the current fiscal year and 21.97% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics has shown an EPS growth of 33.00% and a revenue growth of 10.11% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 303810.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 9.99% and a profit decline of -14.33% in the upcoming quarter.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price dropped by 1.56% to reach ₹4531.4, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Astra Microwave Products is declining, but Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and Force India are experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4531.4
|-72.0
|-1.56
|4654.55
|1486.23
|303048.7
|Bharat Electronics
|248.2
|10.3
|4.33
|241.5
|105.75
|181428.71
|Bharat Dynamics
|2321.0
|252.25
|12.19
|2097.7
|901.0
|42539.58
|Foce India
|3188.5
|222.0
|7.48
|3210.0
|1512.55
|17850.49
|Astra Microwave Products
|744.4
|-9.55
|-1.27
|760.05
|315.6
|6447.37
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics stock had a low of ₹4485.45 and a high of ₹4664 on the current trading day.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.75%; Futures open interest increased by 3.77%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Hindustan Aeronautics indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed today at ₹4531.4, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹4603.4
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price closed the day at ₹4531.4 - a 1.56% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4639.38 , 4743.12 , 4820.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4458.48 , 4381.32 , 4277.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -44.89% lower than yesterday
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 3 PM is 44.89% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹4531.4, a decrease of 1.56%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live:
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4534.6, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹4603.4
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at ₹4534.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4281.82 and ₹4725.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4281.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3980.16
|10 Days
|3915.84
|20 Days
|3841.74
|50 Days
|3488.71
|100 Days
|3204.67
|300 Days
|2622.58
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 95.06% higher than yesterday
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 2 PM is 95.06% higher compared to yesterday, with the current price at ₹4537.7, showing a decrease of -1.43%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 4545.7 and 4507.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 4507.3 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4545.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4542.67
|Support 1
|4515.67
|Resistance 2
|4558.33
|Support 2
|4504.33
|Resistance 3
|4569.67
|Support 3
|4488.67
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4540.85, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹4603.4
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at ₹4540.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4281.82 and ₹4725.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4281.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 126.96% higher than yesterday
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded until 1 PM is 126.96% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹4533.7, a decrease of -1.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4553.92 and 4515.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4515.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4553.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4545.7
|Support 1
|4507.3
|Resistance 2
|4561.4
|Support 2
|4484.6
|Resistance 3
|4584.1
|Support 3
|4468.9
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.02%; Futures open interest increased by 1.31%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹4485.45 and a high of ₹4664.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 131.83% higher than yesterday
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 12 AM has increased by 131.83% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹4522, showing a decrease of -1.77%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 4564.87 and 4487.87 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4487.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4564.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4553.92
|Support 1
|4515.77
|Resistance 2
|4571.03
|Support 2
|4494.73
|Resistance 3
|4592.07
|Support 3
|4477.62
Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.19% YOY
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/hindustan-aeronautics-q4-results-live-profit-rise-by-52-19-yoy-11715928917646.html
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4537.45, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹4603.4
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at ₹4537.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4281.82 and ₹4725.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4281.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3980.16
|10 Days
|3915.84
|20 Days
|3841.74
|50 Days
|3488.71
|100 Days
|3204.67
|300 Days
|2622.58
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 144.23% higher than yesterday
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 11 AM is 144.23% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4529.65, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased trading volume could signal further price declines.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4552.25 and 4458.3 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 4458.3 and selling near hourly resistance at 4552.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4564.87
|Support 1
|4487.87
|Resistance 2
|4603.93
|Support 2
|4449.93
|Resistance 3
|4641.87
|Support 3
|4410.87
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4524.7, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹4603.4
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at ₹4524.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4281.82 and ₹4725.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4281.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price dropped by -1.21% to reach ₹4547.75, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Dynamics is declining, but Bharat Electronics, Force India, and Astra Microwave Products are all showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.26% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4547.75
|-55.65
|-1.21
|4654.55
|1486.23
|304142.15
|Bharat Electronics
|244.4
|6.5
|2.73
|241.5
|105.75
|178650.99
|Bharat Dynamics
|2068.05
|-0.7
|-0.03
|2097.7
|901.0
|37903.48
|Foce India
|3129.0
|162.5
|5.48
|3210.0
|1512.55
|17517.38
|Astra Microwave Products
|760.8
|6.85
|0.91
|760.05
|315.6
|6589.42
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 134.52% higher than yesterday
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 10 AM is 134.52% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹4501.95, up by -2.2%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics touched a high of 4579.4 & a low of 4485.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4552.25
|Support 1
|4458.3
|Resistance 2
|4612.8
|Support 2
|4424.9
|Resistance 3
|4646.2
|Support 3
|4364.35
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates:
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price dropped by 1.77% to reach ₹4522, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Dynamics is declining, whereas Bharat Electronics, Foce India, and Astra Microwave Products are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.18% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4522.0
|-81.4
|-1.77
|4654.55
|1486.23
|302420.06
|Bharat Electronics
|241.45
|3.55
|1.49
|241.5
|105.75
|176494.61
|Bharat Dynamics
|2060.05
|-8.7
|-0.42
|2097.7
|901.0
|37756.85
|Foce India
|2989.75
|23.25
|0.78
|3210.0
|1512.55
|16737.81
|Astra Microwave Products
|754.15
|0.2
|0.03
|729.6
|315.6
|6531.82
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.63%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4527.25, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹4603.4
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at ₹4527.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4281.82 and ₹4725.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4281.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 1.23% and is currently trading at ₹4660.00. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant gain of 193.80%, reaching ₹4660.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|19.68%
|3 Months
|48.94%
|6 Months
|117.74%
|YTD
|64.18%
|1 Year
|193.8%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4725.37
|Support 1
|4281.82
|Resistance 2
|4884.73
|Support 2
|3997.63
|Resistance 3
|5168.92
|Support 3
|3838.27
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2615 k
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 307.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 617 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4183.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4654.55 & ₹4157.5 yesterday to end at ₹4183.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
