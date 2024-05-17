Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics closed today at 4531.4, down -1.56% from yesterday's 4603.4
BackBack

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics closed today at ₹4531.4, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹4603.4

55 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 4603.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4531.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights Premium
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Highlights : Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) closed at 4183.65 on the last day with an open price of 4219.9. The high for the day was 4654.55, while the low was 4157.5. The market capitalization stood at 307863.88 cr. The 52-week high was at 4191.85 and the low was at 1486.23. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 617025 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:01:07 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics has a 2.36% MF holding & 12.42% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.94% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.93% in december to 12.42% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:34:15 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics reported a ROE of 28.92% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment of 19.51%. Analysts predict the ROE to be around 22.18% in the current fiscal year and 21.97% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:06:49 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics has shown an EPS growth of 33.00% and a revenue growth of 10.11% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 303810.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 9.99% and a profit decline of -14.33% in the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:35:01 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 25.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy9986
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:08:15 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price dropped by 1.56% to reach 4531.4, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Astra Microwave Products is declining, but Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and Force India are experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4531.4-72.0-1.564654.551486.23303048.7
Bharat Electronics248.210.34.33241.5105.75181428.71
Bharat Dynamics2321.0252.2512.192097.7901.042539.58
Foce India3188.5222.07.483210.01512.5517850.49
Astra Microwave Products744.4-9.55-1.27760.05315.66447.37
17 May 2024, 05:35:12 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics stock had a low of 4485.45 and a high of 4664 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 04:30:43 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.75%; Futures open interest increased by 3.77%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Hindustan Aeronautics indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 03:54:11 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed today at ₹4531.4, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹4603.4

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price closed the day at 4531.4 - a 1.56% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4639.38 , 4743.12 , 4820.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4458.48 , 4381.32 , 4277.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:49:07 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -44.89% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 3 PM is 44.89% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 4531.4, a decrease of 1.56%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:34:56 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:15:14 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4534.6, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹4603.4

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4534.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4281.82 and 4725.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4281.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:00:35 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3980.16
10 Days3915.84
20 Days3841.74
50 Days3488.71
100 Days3204.67
300 Days2622.58
17 May 2024, 02:56:09 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:53:30 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 95.06% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 2 PM is 95.06% higher compared to yesterday, with the current price at 4537.7, showing a decrease of -1.43%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:43:14 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 4545.7 and 4507.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 4507.3 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4545.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14542.67Support 14515.67
Resistance 24558.33Support 24504.33
Resistance 34569.67Support 34488.67
17 May 2024, 02:10:00 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 25.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy9986
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 02:09:01 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4540.85, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹4603.4

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4540.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4281.82 and 4725.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4281.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:52:44 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 126.96% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded until 1 PM is 126.96% higher than yesterday, with the price at 4533.7, a decrease of -1.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:37:50 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4553.92 and 4515.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4515.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4553.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14545.7Support 14507.3
Resistance 24561.4Support 24484.6
Resistance 34584.1Support 34468.9
17 May 2024, 01:13:00 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.02%; Futures open interest increased by 1.31%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 01:08:23 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 4485.45 and a high of 4664.

17 May 2024, 12:49:18 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 131.83% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 12 AM has increased by 131.83% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 4522, showing a decrease of -1.77%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:41:52 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 4564.87 and 4487.87 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4487.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4564.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14553.92Support 14515.77
Resistance 24571.03Support 24494.73
Resistance 34592.07Support 34477.62
17 May 2024, 12:27:05 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.19% YOY

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/hindustan-aeronautics-q4-results-live-profit-rise-by-52-19-yoy-11715928917646.html

17 May 2024, 12:21:36 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4537.45, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹4603.4

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4537.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4281.82 and 4725.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4281.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 12:20:37 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3980.16
10 Days3915.84
20 Days3841.74
50 Days3488.71
100 Days3204.67
300 Days2622.58
17 May 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 11:48:34 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 144.23% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 11 AM is 144.23% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 4529.65, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased trading volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:37:14 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4552.25 and 4458.3 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 4458.3 and selling near hourly resistance at 4552.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14564.87Support 14487.87
Resistance 24603.93Support 24449.93
Resistance 34641.87Support 34410.87
17 May 2024, 11:28:53 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4524.7, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹4603.4

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4524.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4281.82 and 4725.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4281.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:16:46 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price dropped by -1.21% to reach 4547.75, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Dynamics is declining, but Bharat Electronics, Force India, and Astra Microwave Products are all showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.26% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4547.75-55.65-1.214654.551486.23304142.15
Bharat Electronics244.46.52.73241.5105.75178650.99
Bharat Dynamics2068.05-0.7-0.032097.7901.037903.48
Foce India3129.0162.55.483210.01512.5517517.38
Astra Microwave Products760.86.850.91760.05315.66589.42
17 May 2024, 11:02:15 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 25.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy9986
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 10:51:54 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 134.52% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 10 AM is 134.52% higher than yesterday, with the price at 4501.95, up by -2.2%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:38:29 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics touched a high of 4579.4 & a low of 4485.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14552.25Support 14458.3
Resistance 24612.8Support 24424.9
Resistance 34646.2Support 34364.35
17 May 2024, 10:13:50 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:53:00 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price dropped by 1.77% to reach 4522, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Dynamics is declining, whereas Bharat Electronics, Foce India, and Astra Microwave Products are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.18% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4522.0-81.4-1.774654.551486.23302420.06
Bharat Electronics241.453.551.49241.5105.75176494.61
Bharat Dynamics2060.05-8.7-0.422097.7901.037756.85
Foce India2989.7523.250.783210.01512.5516737.81
Astra Microwave Products754.150.20.03729.6315.66531.82
17 May 2024, 09:47:51 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.63%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:39:31 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4527.25, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹4603.4

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4527.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4281.82 and 4725.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4281.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:15:13 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 1.23% and is currently trading at 4660.00. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant gain of 193.80%, reaching 4660.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.68%
3 Months48.94%
6 Months117.74%
YTD64.18%
1 Year193.8%
17 May 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14725.37Support 14281.82
Resistance 24884.73Support 23997.63
Resistance 35168.92Support 33838.27
17 May 2024, 08:37:12 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 26.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy9986
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2615 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 307.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 617 k.

17 May 2024, 08:05:01 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4183.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4654.55 & 4157.5 yesterday to end at 4183.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue