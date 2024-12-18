Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Sees Decline in Today’s Trading Session

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4678 and closed slightly lower at ₹4674.75. The stock reached a high of ₹4717.2 and a low of ₹4604.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹309147.9 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹5675 and a low of ₹2584.05. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 29,982 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.88%; Futures open interest increased by 1.34%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in the futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics indicates that there may be a potential for price decline in the near future. As a result, traders might consider maintaining their short positions.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics' stock experienced a low of ₹4473.05 and peaked at ₹4629.2 today. This fluctuation reflects investor activity and market conditions, highlighting the stock's range for the trading session.
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -30.69% lower than yesterday
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Hindustan Aeronautics has experienced a trading volume that is 30.69% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹4484.85, reflecting a decrease of 2.96%. Both trading volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential continuation of downward movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics reached a high of 4513.35 and a low of 4480.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 4494.58 and 4478.47, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider exiting existing long positions, while new entrants may want to assess potential opportunities for reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4508.9
|Support 1
|4475.55
|Resistance 2
|4527.8
|Support 2
|4461.1
|Resistance 3
|4542.25
|Support 3
|4442.2
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4644.22
|10 Days
|4589.39
|20 Days
|4414.31
|50 Days
|4369.73
|100 Days
|4527.17
|300 Days
|4361.93
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Neutral
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4481.8, down -3.02% from yesterday's ₹4621.6
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at ₹4481.8 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹4486.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics reached a high of 4539.95 and a low of 4501.15 during the last trading hour. The stock price fell below the hourly support level of 4495.08 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 4471.42 and 4428.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4533.38
|Support 1
|4494.58
|Resistance 2
|4556.07
|Support 2
|4478.47
|Resistance 3
|4572.18
|Support 3
|4455.78
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -34.96% lower than yesterday
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Hindustan Aeronautics has dropped by 34.96% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹4489.4, reflecting a decrease of 2.86%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4510.7, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹4621.6
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has broken the first support of ₹4587.0 & second support of ₹4550.5 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4486.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹4486.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics' share price has dropped by 2.61% today, currently trading at ₹4501.15, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.44% and 0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4501.15
|-120.45
|-2.61
|5675.0
|2584.05
|301025.66
|Bharat Electronics
|303.95
|-6.5
|-2.09
|340.35
|163.95
|222180.73
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|1276.05
|-3.5
|-0.27
|1794.7
|698.63
|46775.21
|Data Patterns India
|2569.95
|-37.1
|-1.42
|3654.75
|1757.4
|14387.6
|Astra Microwave Products
|836.45
|-8.75
|-1.04
|1059.75
|510.65
|7941.68
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5346.0, 18.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3675.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.80% lower than yesterday
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Hindustan Aeronautics has decreased by 46.80% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹4535, reflecting a drop of 1.87%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics touched a high of 4580.35 & a low of 4514.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4561.38
|Support 1
|4495.08
|Resistance 2
|4604.02
|Support 2
|4471.42
|Resistance 3
|4627.68
|Support 3
|4428.78
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics' share price declined by 0.92% today, bringing it to ₹4579.1, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Electronics and Data Patterns India are both witnessing losses, whereas Bharat Dynamics and Astra Microwave Products are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and up by 0.21%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4579.1
|-42.5
|-0.92
|5675.0
|2584.05
|306238.76
|Bharat Electronics
|308.85
|-1.6
|-0.52
|340.35
|163.95
|225762.52
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|1283.7
|4.15
|0.32
|1794.7
|698.63
|47055.63
|Data Patterns India
|2588.55
|-18.5
|-0.71
|3654.75
|1757.4
|14491.73
|Astra Microwave Products
|845.65
|0.45
|0.05
|1059.75
|510.65
|8029.02
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with an increase in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4579, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹4621.6
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has broken the first support of ₹4587.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4550.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4550.5 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at ₹4620.00. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant increase of 64.32%, reaching ₹4620.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, currently standing at 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|6.76%
|6 Months
|-16.46%
|YTD
|64.86%
|1 Year
|64.32%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4688.0
|Support 1
|4587.0
|Resistance 2
|4752.5
|Support 2
|4550.5
|Resistance 3
|4789.0
|Support 3
|4486.0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5346.0, 15.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3675.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 966 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1572 k
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 936 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4674.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4717.2 & ₹4604.9 yesterday to end at ₹4621.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend