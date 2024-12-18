Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Sees Decline in Today’s Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -3.02 %. The stock closed at 4621.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4481.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4678 and closed slightly lower at 4674.75. The stock reached a high of 4717.2 and a low of 4604.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of 309147.9 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 5675 and a low of 2584.05. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 29,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:12:29 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.88%; Futures open interest increased by 1.34%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in the futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics indicates that there may be a potential for price decline in the near future. As a result, traders might consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:07:10 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics' stock experienced a low of 4473.05 and peaked at 4629.2 today. This fluctuation reflects investor activity and market conditions, highlighting the stock's range for the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:51:07 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -30.69% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Hindustan Aeronautics has experienced a trading volume that is 30.69% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 4484.85, reflecting a decrease of 2.96%. Both trading volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential continuation of downward movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:37:40 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics reached a high of 4513.35 and a low of 4480.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 4494.58 and 4478.47, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider exiting existing long positions, while new entrants may want to assess potential opportunities for reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14508.9Support 14475.55
Resistance 24527.8Support 24461.1
Resistance 34542.25Support 34442.2
18 Dec 2024, 12:22:43 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4644.22
10 Days4589.39
20 Days4414.31
50 Days4369.73
100 Days4527.17
300 Days4361.93
18 Dec 2024, 12:20:32 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Neutral

18 Dec 2024, 12:13:29 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4481.8, down -3.02% from yesterday's ₹4621.6

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4481.8 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 4486.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59:43 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics reached a high of 4539.95 and a low of 4501.15 during the last trading hour. The stock price fell below the hourly support level of 4495.08 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 4471.42 and 4428.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14533.38Support 14494.58
Resistance 24556.07Support 24478.47
Resistance 34572.18Support 34455.78
18 Dec 2024, 11:52:42 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -34.96% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Hindustan Aeronautics has dropped by 34.96% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 4489.4, reflecting a decrease of 2.86%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:28:13 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4510.7, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹4621.6

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has broken the first support of 4587.0 & second support of 4550.5 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4486.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of 4486.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:14:51 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics' share price has dropped by 2.61% today, currently trading at 4501.15, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.44% and 0.51%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4501.15-120.45-2.615675.02584.05301025.66
Bharat Electronics303.95-6.5-2.09340.35163.95222180.73
BHARAT DYNAMICS1276.05-3.5-0.271794.7698.6346775.21
Data Patterns India2569.95-37.1-1.423654.751757.414387.6
Astra Microwave Products836.45-8.75-1.041059.75510.657941.68
18 Dec 2024, 11:04:57 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5346.0, 18.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3675.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5902.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy7765
    Hold0001
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell0111
18 Dec 2024, 10:47:04 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.80% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Hindustan Aeronautics has decreased by 46.80% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 4535, reflecting a drop of 1.87%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:34:06 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics touched a high of 4580.35 & a low of 4514.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14561.38Support 14495.08
Resistance 24604.02Support 24471.42
Resistance 34627.68Support 34428.78
18 Dec 2024, 10:11:05 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:50:05 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics' share price declined by 0.92% today, bringing it to 4579.1, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Electronics and Data Patterns India are both witnessing losses, whereas Bharat Dynamics and Astra Microwave Products are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and up by 0.21%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4579.1-42.5-0.925675.02584.05306238.76
Bharat Electronics308.85-1.6-0.52340.35163.95225762.52
BHARAT DYNAMICS1283.74.150.321794.7698.6347055.63
Data Patterns India2588.55-18.5-0.713654.751757.414491.73
Astra Microwave Products845.650.450.051059.75510.658029.02
18 Dec 2024, 09:44:47 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with an increase in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:30:55 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4579, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹4621.6

Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has broken the first support of 4587.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4550.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4550.5 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:15:17 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at 4620.00. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant increase of 64.32%, reaching 4620.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, currently standing at 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months6.76%
6 Months-16.46%
YTD64.86%
1 Year64.32%
18 Dec 2024, 08:46:38 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14688.0Support 14587.0
Resistance 24752.5Support 24550.5
Resistance 34789.0Support 34486.0
18 Dec 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

18 Dec 2024, 08:20:15 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 966 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1572 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 936 k & BSE volume was 29 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:06:04 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4674.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4717.2 & 4604.9 yesterday to end at 4621.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

