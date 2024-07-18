Explore
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Drops in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -4.2 %. The stock closed at 5328.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5104.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at 5500 and closed at 5503.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 5504.5, and the low was 5315. The market capitalization stood at 356373.48 crore. The 52-week high and low were 5675 and 1767.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹5104.7, down -4.2% from yesterday's ₹5328.75

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has broken the first support of 5260.4 & second support of 5191.4 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5071.1. If the stock price breaks the final support of 5071.1 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Jul 2024, 09:20:35 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics dropped by -3.02% and is currently trading at 5167.65. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant increase of 179.34% to 5167.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.79%
3 Months29.39%
6 Months78.03%
YTD90.06%
1 Year179.34%
18 Jul 2024, 08:48:14 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15449.7Support 15260.4
Resistance 25570.0Support 25191.4
Resistance 35639.0Support 35071.1
18 Jul 2024, 08:31:43 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 2.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5725.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4442
    Buy5578
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
18 Jul 2024, 08:16:36 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3116 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 59 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:04:22 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5503.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5504.5 & 5315 yesterday to end at 5328.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

