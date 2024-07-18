Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Drops in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹5500 and closed at ₹5503.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹5504.5, and the low was ₹5315. The market capitalization stood at ₹356373.48 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5675 and ₹1767.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59683 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹5104.7, down -4.2% from yesterday's ₹5328.75
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has broken the first support of ₹5260.4 & second support of ₹5191.4 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5071.1. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹5071.1 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics dropped by -3.02% and is currently trading at ₹5167.65. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant increase of 179.34% to ₹5167.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|3 Months
|29.39%
|6 Months
|78.03%
|YTD
|90.06%
|1 Year
|179.34%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5449.7
|Support 1
|5260.4
|Resistance 2
|5570.0
|Support 2
|5191.4
|Resistance 3
|5639.0
|Support 3
|5071.1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 2.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5725.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3116 k
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 59 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5503.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5504.5 & ₹5315 yesterday to end at ₹5328.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.