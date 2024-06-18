Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹5139, reached a high of ₹5260, and a low of ₹5103.15 before closing at ₹5103.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹347736.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5434.9 and a low of ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 404478 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹5417.8, up 4.2% from yesterday's ₹5199.6
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5272.45 & second resistance of ₹5344.35 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5428.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹5428.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 4.75% and is currently trading at ₹5446.65 today. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant gain of 180.53% to reach ₹5446.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.6%
|3 Months
|58.33%
|6 Months
|88.3%
|YTD
|85.47%
|1 Year
|180.53%
Hindustan Aeronautics gets defence ministry's Request for Proposal for 156 light combat helicopters
https://www.livemint.com/industry/manufacturing/defence-ministry-issues-rfp-for-procurement-of-156-light-combat-helicopter-hindustan-aeronautics-11718626363949.html
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5272.45
|Support 1
|5116.2
|Resistance 2
|5344.35
|Support 2
|5031.85
|Resistance 3
|5428.7
|Support 3
|4959.95
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 34.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4992 k
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 404 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5103.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5260 & ₹5103.15 yesterday to end at ₹5103.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend