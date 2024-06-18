Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 4.2 %. The stock closed at 5199.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5417.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at 5139, reached a high of 5260, and a low of 5103.15 before closing at 5103.15. The market capitalization stood at 347736.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 5434.9 and a low of 1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 404478 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:35:57 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹5417.8, up 4.2% from yesterday's ₹5199.6

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of 5272.45 & second resistance of 5344.35 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5428.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 5428.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Jun 2024, 09:15:11 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 4.75% and is currently trading at 5446.65 today. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant gain of 180.53% to reach 5446.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.6%
3 Months58.33%
6 Months88.3%
YTD85.47%
1 Year180.53%
18 Jun 2024, 09:03:34 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics gets defence ministry's Request for Proposal for 156 light combat helicopters

https://www.livemint.com/industry/manufacturing/defence-ministry-issues-rfp-for-procurement-of-156-light-combat-helicopter-hindustan-aeronautics-11718626363949.html

18 Jun 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15272.45Support 15116.2
Resistance 25344.35Support 25031.85
Resistance 35428.7Support 34959.95
18 Jun 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 34.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4421
    Buy7797
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
18 Jun 2024, 08:21:59 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4992 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 404 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:06:06 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5103.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5260 & 5103.15 yesterday to end at 5103.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

