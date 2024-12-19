Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Experiences Decline in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4625.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹4621.6. The stock reached a high of ₹4629.2 and a low of ₹4473.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹299801.8 crore, the stock is well-positioned within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of ₹2584.05 to a high of ₹5675. The BSE volume for the day was 47,692 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has broken the first support of ₹4425.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4371.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4371.23 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has decreased by 2.28%, currently trading at ₹4,381.00. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have appreciated by 60.82%, reaching ₹4,381.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, standing at 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.59%
|3 Months
|4.5%
|6 Months
|-15.61%
|YTD
|59.87%
|1 Year
|60.82%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4581.42
|Support 1
|4425.77
|Resistance 2
|4682.53
|Support 2
|4371.23
|Resistance 3
|4737.07
|Support 3
|4270.12
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5346.0, 19.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3675.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1240 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4629.2 & ₹4473.05 yesterday to end at ₹4483.05. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.