Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics had an open price of ₹5329.9 and a close price of ₹5328.75. The stock reached a high of ₹5329.9 and a low of ₹4975.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹335417.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5675 and the 52-week low was ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 306266 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 3.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 162.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 306 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5329.9 & ₹4975.35 yesterday to end at ₹5015.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.