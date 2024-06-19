Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Plummets in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Plummets in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -4.02 %. The stock closed at 5533.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5310.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics' stock on the last day saw an opening price of 5460 and a closing price of 5199.6. The high for the day was 5565.35, and the low was 5390. The market capitalization stood at 370056.61 crore. The 52-week high was 5434.9, and the 52-week low was 1767.95. On the BSE, the volume traded was 308415 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:50:12 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price has dropped by 2.41% to reach 5400, following a similar trend in its industry peers like Bharat Electronics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products. In general, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics5400.0-133.35-2.415565.351767.95361138.5
Bharat Electronics311.85-6.4-2.01323.0117.95227955.45
BHARAT DYNAMICS1573.7-53.4-3.281660.0450.557685.94
Data Patterns India3017.55-70.3-2.283444.01735.116893.44
Astra Microwave Products1001.5-21.0-2.051059.75342.09508.74
19 Jun 2024, 09:43:01 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.59%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.37%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Hindustan Aeronautics indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock could reach a bottom or possibly begin a reversal in the near future.

19 Jun 2024, 09:31:33 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹5310.65, down -4.02% from yesterday's ₹5533.35

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has broken the first support of 5427.57 & second support of 5319.78 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5250.07. If the stock price breaks the final support of 5250.07 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:16:33 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at 5570.00. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant price gain of 184.25% to reach 5570.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to reach 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.98%
3 Months68.52%
6 Months98.51%
YTD97.34%
1 Year184.25%
19 Jun 2024, 08:49:56 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15605.07Support 15427.57
Resistance 25674.78Support 25319.78
Resistance 35782.57Support 35250.07
19 Jun 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 38.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4421
    Buy7797
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
19 Jun 2024, 08:21:28 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5524 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 85.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:00:52 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5199.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5565.35 & 5390 yesterday to end at 5199.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue