Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics' stock on the last day saw an opening price of ₹5460 and a closing price of ₹5199.6. The high for the day was ₹5565.35, and the low was ₹5390. The market capitalization stood at ₹370056.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5434.9, and the 52-week low was ₹1767.95. On the BSE, the volume traded was 308415 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price has dropped by 2.41% to reach ₹5400, following a similar trend in its industry peers like Bharat Electronics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products. In general, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5400.0
|-133.35
|-2.41
|5565.35
|1767.95
|361138.5
|Bharat Electronics
|311.85
|-6.4
|-2.01
|323.0
|117.95
|227955.45
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|1573.7
|-53.4
|-3.28
|1660.0
|450.5
|57685.94
|Data Patterns India
|3017.55
|-70.3
|-2.28
|3444.0
|1735.1
|16893.44
|Astra Microwave Products
|1001.5
|-21.0
|-2.05
|1059.75
|342.0
|9508.74
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Hindustan Aeronautics indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock could reach a bottom or possibly begin a reversal in the near future.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has broken the first support of ₹5427.57 & second support of ₹5319.78 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5250.07. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹5250.07 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹5570.00. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant price gain of 184.25% to reach ₹5570.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to reach 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.98%
|3 Months
|68.52%
|6 Months
|98.51%
|YTD
|97.34%
|1 Year
|184.25%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5605.07
|Support 1
|5427.57
|Resistance 2
|5674.78
|Support 2
|5319.78
|Resistance 3
|5782.57
|Support 3
|5250.07
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 38.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 85.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5565.35 & ₹5390 yesterday to end at ₹5199.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend