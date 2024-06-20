Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. had a successful day on the stock market as its open price was ₹5585.65 and the close price was ₹5533.35. The high for the day was ₹5585.65, while the low was ₹5264.55. The market capitalization stood at 355340.22 crore. The 52-week high was at 5565.35 and the 52-week low was at 1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 221252 shares.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5585.65 & ₹5264.55 yesterday to end at ₹5533.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend