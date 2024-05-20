Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4580, reached a high of ₹4752, and closed at ₹4531.4. The low for the day was ₹4563.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹316283.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4752, and the 52-week low was ₹1486.23. The BSE volume for the day was 51111 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.86%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hindustan Aeronautics indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to consider holding onto their long positions.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4729.3, up 4.37% from yesterday's ₹4531.4
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Aeronautics has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4639.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4743.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4743.12 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 4.37% today, trading at ₹4729.30. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have surged by 192.94% to ₹4729.30, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.01%
|3 Months
|44.22%
|6 Months
|113.16%
|YTD
|61.62%
|1 Year
|192.94%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4639.38
|Support 1
|4458.48
|Resistance 2
|4743.12
|Support 2
|4381.32
|Resistance 3
|4820.28
|Support 3
|4277.58
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2615 k
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 307.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 617 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4531.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4752 & ₹4563.5 yesterday to end at ₹4531.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!