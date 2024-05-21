Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 4.37 %. The stock closed at 4531.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4729.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at 4580, reached a high of 4752, a low of 4563.5, and closed at 4531.4. The market capitalization stood at 316283.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 4664 and a low of 1486.23. The BSE volume for the day was 51111 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:19:11 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.30% today, currently trading at 4743.35. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have surged by 207.84% to 4743.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.62%
3 Months50.37%
6 Months122.51%
YTD68.71%
1 Year207.84%
21 May 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14807.0Support 14602.0
Resistance 24883.5Support 24473.5
Resistance 35012.0Support 34397.0
21 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 28.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy9986
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1000
21 May 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 1743 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2780 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1691 k & BSE volume was 51 k.

21 May 2024, 08:04:54 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4531.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4752 & 4563.5 yesterday to end at 4531.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

