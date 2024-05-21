Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹4580, reached a high of ₹4752, a low of ₹4563.5, and closed at ₹4531.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹316283.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4664 and a low of ₹1486.23. The BSE volume for the day was 51111 shares traded.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.30% today, currently trading at ₹4743.35. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have surged by 207.84% to ₹4743.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.62%
|3 Months
|50.37%
|6 Months
|122.51%
|YTD
|68.71%
|1 Year
|207.84%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4807.0
|Support 1
|4602.0
|Resistance 2
|4883.5
|Support 2
|4473.5
|Resistance 3
|5012.0
|Support 3
|4397.0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 28.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1691 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4752 & ₹4563.5 yesterday to end at ₹4531.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
