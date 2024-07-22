Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) opened at ₹5015, reached a high of ₹5021.45, and a low of ₹4785.1 before closing at ₹5015.4. The market capitalization for the company stands at ₹321,092.25 crore. The 52-week high for HAL is ₹5675 and the low is ₹1767.95. On the BSE, a total of 224,242 shares were traded for HAL on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4946.33
|Support 1
|4721.33
|Resistance 2
|5095.67
|Support 2
|4645.67
|Resistance 3
|5171.33
|Support 3
|4496.33
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5200.0, 8.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2952.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 104.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5021.45 & ₹4785.1 yesterday to end at ₹4801.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.