Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -4.27 %. The stock closed at 5015.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4801.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) opened at 5015, reached a high of 5021.45, and a low of 4785.1 before closing at 5015.4. The market capitalization for the company stands at 321,092.25 crore. The 52-week high for HAL is 5675 and the low is 1767.95. On the BSE, a total of 224,242 shares were traded for HAL on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14946.33Support 14721.33
Resistance 25095.67Support 24645.67
Resistance 35171.33Support 34496.33
22 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5200.0, 8.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2952.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4442
    Buy5578
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
22 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3219 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 104.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹5015.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5021.45 & 4785.1 yesterday to end at 4801.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.