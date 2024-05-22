Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soaring High with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
30 min read . 01:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 4779.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4832.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4787.95 and closed at 4729.3. The stock reached a high of 4870.8 and a low of 4725. The market capitalization was 319,627.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4664 and 1486.23 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 141,439 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4850.0 and 4808.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 4808.0 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4850.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14841.77Support 14820.22
Resistance 24852.43Support 24809.33
Resistance 34863.32Support 34798.67
22 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.74%; Futures open interest decreased by -4.04%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Hindustan Aeronautics indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics stock's high price for the day was 4859.1, while the low price was 4736.6.

22 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -44.24% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 12 AM is 44.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 4830.3, down by 1.07%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 4835.57 and 4807.57 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4807.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4835.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14850.0Support 14808.0
Resistance 24867.0Support 24783.0
Resistance 34892.0Support 34766.0
22 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4424.54
10 Days4133.89
20 Days3993.35
50 Days3582.19
100 Days3260.26
300 Days2663.37
22 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindustan Aeronautics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4832.45, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹4779.3

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4832.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4714.93 and 4859.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4714.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4859.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.26% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Aeronautics until 11 AM is 45.26% lower than yesterday, with the price at 4809.85, down by 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4859.13 and 4758.23 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4758.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4859.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14835.57Support 14807.57
Resistance 24851.28Support 24795.28
Resistance 34863.57Support 34779.57
22 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4831, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹4779.3

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4831 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4714.93 and 4859.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4714.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4859.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price rose by 1.09% to reach 4831.25, while its counterparts showed mixed results. Data Patterns India's shares fell, but Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and Astra Microwave Products all saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.1% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4831.2551.951.094870.81490.38323101.92
Bharat Electronics279.45.31.93282.8107.3204235.22
Bharat Dynamics2606.068.452.72689.4901.047763.09
Data Patterns India3113.6-61.15-1.933444.01565.017431.17
Astra Microwave Products767.55.550.73778.9317.456647.45
22 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 29.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4221
    Buy7986
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1000
22 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -43.00% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindustan Aeronautics traded by 10 AM is 43.00% lower than yesterday, with the price at 4817.9, down by 0.81%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics touched a high of 4837.5 & a low of 4736.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14859.13Support 14758.23
Resistance 24898.77Support 24696.97
Resistance 34960.03Support 34657.33
22 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock price dropped by -0.54% to reach 4753.5, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and Data Patterns India are declining, whereas Astra Microwave Products are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and -0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4753.5-25.8-0.544870.81490.38317902.2
Bharat Electronics267.45-6.65-2.43282.8107.3195500.03
Bharat Dynamics2534.5-3.05-0.122689.4901.046452.63
Data Patterns India3077.3-97.45-3.073444.01565.017227.95
Astra Microwave Products763.051.10.14778.9317.456608.9
22 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.4%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Hindustan Aeronautics indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a plateau or a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹4815, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹4779.3

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics share price is at 4815 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4714.93 and 4859.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4714.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4859.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 1.33% and is currently trading at 4843.00. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have seen a significant gain of 208.60%, reaching 4843.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22576.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.36%
3 Months57.72%
6 Months123.02%
YTD70.55%
1 Year208.6%
22 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14857.85Support 14713.0
Resistance 24936.35Support 24646.65
Resistance 35002.7Support 34568.15
22 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 29.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4221
    Buy7986
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1000
22 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3032 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.

22 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4729.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4870.8 & 4725 yesterday to end at 4729.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

