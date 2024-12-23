Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4375.5 and closed at ₹4383.45, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹4417 and a low of ₹4180 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹280230.1 crore, Hindustan Aeronautics continues to show resilience, despite its 52-week high of ₹5675 and low of ₹2584.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 52,543 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5346.0, 27.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3675.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1084 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4417 & ₹4180 yesterday to end at ₹4189.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend