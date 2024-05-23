Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 2.96 %. The stock closed at 4779.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4920.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics closed at 4779.3 with an open price of 4818.7. The high for the day was 4962.3 and the low was 4736.6. The market capitalization stood at 329,090.8 crore. The 52-week high was 4870.8 and the low was 1490.38. The BSE volume for the day was 177,500 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at 4959.85. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have gained 223.08% to reach 4959.85, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.67%
3 Months63.34%
6 Months133.0%
YTD75.51%
1 Year223.08%
23 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15008.77Support 14783.17
Resistance 25097.48Support 24646.28
Resistance 35234.37Support 34557.57
23 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3384.0, 31.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1402.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4221
    Buy7986
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1000
23 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3152 k

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.

23 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4779.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4962.3 & 4736.6 yesterday to end at 4779.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

