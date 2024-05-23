Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4779.3 with an open price of ₹4818.7. The high for the day was ₹4962.3 and the low was ₹4736.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹329,090.8 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4870.8 and the low was ₹1490.38. The BSE volume for the day was 177,500 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at ₹4959.85. Over the past year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have gained 223.08% to reach ₹4959.85, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.67%
|3 Months
|63.34%
|6 Months
|133.0%
|YTD
|75.51%
|1 Year
|223.08%
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5008.77
|Support 1
|4783.17
|Resistance 2
|5097.48
|Support 2
|4646.28
|Resistance 3
|5234.37
|Support 3
|4557.57
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 31.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|7
|9
|8
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4962.3 & ₹4736.6 yesterday to end at ₹4779.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend