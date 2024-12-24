Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4247.7 and closed at ₹4189.75, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4250 and a low of ₹4150.95, indicating volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹280230.1 crore, the stock is well established, despite its 52-week high of ₹5675 and low of ₹2584.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,400 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Aeronautics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4266.53
|Support 1
|4166.68
|Resistance 2
|4308.12
|Support 2
|4108.42
|Resistance 3
|4366.38
|Support 3
|4066.83
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5346.0, 26.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3675.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5902.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 947 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4250 & ₹4150.95 yesterday to end at ₹4226.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend