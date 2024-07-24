Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4856, closed at ₹4855.45, with a high of ₹4968.15 and a low of ₹4803.45. The market capitalization was ₹325529.58 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5675 and the 52-week low was ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 57580 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹4855.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4968.15 & ₹4803.45 yesterday to end at ₹4867.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.