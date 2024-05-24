Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹4950.1, closed at ₹4920.8, with a high of ₹4992.85 and a low of ₹4908. The market capitalization stood at ₹331020.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4962.3 and the low was ₹1490.38. The BSE volume for the day was 70864 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3384.0, 31.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1402.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|7
|9
|8
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 70 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4992.85 & ₹4908 yesterday to end at ₹4920.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend