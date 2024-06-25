Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹5168.55, reached a high of ₹5343, and a low of ₹5117.7 before closing at ₹5168.55. The market capitalization was ₹356202.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5585.65 and a 52-week low of ₹1767.95. The BSE volume for the day was 120,906 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5343 & ₹5117.7 yesterday to end at ₹5168.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend